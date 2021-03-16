Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Short Interest Down 26.8% in February

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 80,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains Partners by 174.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Green Plains Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $617,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.05. 34,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,176. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $302.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.84.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $21.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GPP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

