Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) Short Interest Up 37.9% in February

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBOKD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days.

OTCMKTS:GBOKD opened at $15.45 on Tuesday. Greenbrook TMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $4.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

