Greggs (LON:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,360.00

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,360 ($30.83) and last traded at GBX 2,331.63 ($30.46), with a volume of 93133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,210 ($28.87).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,748 ($22.84).

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.20. The stock has a market cap of £2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 566.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,112.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,693.56.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

