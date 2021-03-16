Gregory F. Conaway Sells 10,000 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $395,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,064. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Callon Petroleum stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 60,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,019. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $3.90 and a 1-year high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.50. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 219.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $14.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

