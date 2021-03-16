Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Max Martynov Sells 1,533 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Max Martynov sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,684.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,978.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Max Martynov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 82,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 213.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 52,262 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

