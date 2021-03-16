Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Sells $52,126.85 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 234,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Max Martynov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, Max Martynov sold 1,533 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $23,684.85.

GDYN traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. 82,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,231. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

