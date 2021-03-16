Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Vadim Kozyrkov Sells 3,853 Shares

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) SVP Vadim Kozyrkov sold 3,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,208.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,174 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,057.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:GDYN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The stock had a trading volume of 82,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 121.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 21,316 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 12.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 27,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Grid Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

