Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Sells $141,778.50 in Stock

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $141,778.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,174.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stan Klimoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Stan Klimoff sold 853 shares of Grid Dynamics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $13,221.50.

GDYN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.68. The company had a trading volume of 82,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,231. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GDYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDYN. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Grid Dynamics by 110.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1,907.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 742,318 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,527,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,840,000 after purchasing an additional 427,000 shares in the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,377,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 363,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,601,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,374,000 after purchasing an additional 339,438 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

