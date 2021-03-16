GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.

GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.21 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $67.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

