GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.57.
GRWG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.
NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average of $33.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.21 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $67.75.
About GrowGeneration
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.
