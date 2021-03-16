Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Shares Up 2.8%

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.25.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

