GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Trading 9.9% Higher

GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT)’s share price traded up 9.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.10. 12,211,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average session volume of 5,066,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.52 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GTT Communications by 654.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in GTT Communications during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in GTT Communications by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in GTT Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in GTT Communications by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers wide area networking, such as software-defined wide area networking, multiprotocol label switching, and virtual private LAN service; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment and security services; and unified communication services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking, cloud unified communication service, and traditional analog voice.

