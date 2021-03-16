Guider (GDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $250.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. One Guider token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a market cap of $25,574.50 and $250.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00048721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00656465 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00071209 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026240 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00035782 BTC.

About Guider

Guider is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

