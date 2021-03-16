Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Sells $189,338.97 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Priscilla Hung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Priscilla Hung sold 2,560 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total value of $320,256.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The company had a trading volume of 727,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,979. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $134.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

