Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Sells $206,261.34 in Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Director Marcus Ryu sold 1,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $206,261.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,925.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Marcus Ryu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Marcus Ryu sold 2,724 shares of Guidewire Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $340,772.40.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 727,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of -269.64 and a beta of 1.36. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $180.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

