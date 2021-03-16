GXChain Market Capitalization Achieves $50.49 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 21.3% against the dollar. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $50.49 million and approximately $11.84 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000656 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 92.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,070,907 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

