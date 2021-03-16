H.I.S. (OTCMKTS:HISJF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.95

H.I.S. Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HISJF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 10 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.I.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16.

H.I.S. Co, Ltd. provides travel agency services worldwide. The company offers sports related tours, such as ski and diving tours; casual to luxury cruises; escort accompanied tours, honeymoons, and onboard weddings; and local tour services in Australia, Bali Island, Guam, Thailand, and South Korea. It also operates hotels and theme parks, as well as provides airline tickets.

