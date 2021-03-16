H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.22

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.22 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 36700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

