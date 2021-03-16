H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)’s (HNNMY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HNNMY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS HNNMY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.98. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 170.83 and a beta of 1.40.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.