HackenAI Price Down 6.9% This Week (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One HackenAI token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HackenAI alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $257.16 or 0.00456372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.99 or 0.00062105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.74 or 0.00109561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00072210 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.21 or 0.00561182 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About HackenAI

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HackenAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HackenAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.