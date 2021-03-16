Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $477.18 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,513 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.9% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $477,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $6,331,054,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,978,607 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,230,099,000 after acquiring an additional 56,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,081.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,198.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3,188.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

