Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.20% of Hanesbrands worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.39. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,893.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,305 shares of company stock worth $2,916,872. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

