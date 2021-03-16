Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Stake Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 59.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,782 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,900,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,527,000 after buying an additional 711,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HASI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $58.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.37. The company has a current ratio of 34.85, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

