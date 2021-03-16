Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) shares were down 5.5% on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $60.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital traded as low as $55.45 and last traded at $55.76. Approximately 870,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 813,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

In related news, Director Simone Lagomarsino purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 185,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,813.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 115.25%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (NYSE:HASI)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

