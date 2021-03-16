Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price target by analysts at Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) target price on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Independent Research set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Hannover Rück and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Hannover Rück and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €153.44 ($180.52).

FRA HNR1 traded down €1.00 ($1.18) on Tuesday, reaching €151.60 ($178.35). The company had a trading volume of 98,902 shares. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day moving average of €140.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of €136.78.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

