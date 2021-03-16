Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Update

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the February 11th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on HVRRY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Societe Generale raised Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.91. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $56.15 and a 52 week high of $94.90.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

