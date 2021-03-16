HAPI Achieves Market Cap of $7.21 Million (HAPI)

HAPI (CURRENCY:HAPI) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last seven days, HAPI has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. HAPI has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and approximately $546,003.00 worth of HAPI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HAPI coin can now be purchased for $91.47 or 0.00164109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.06 or 0.00455820 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00064388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00058867 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.15 or 0.00124063 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.67 or 0.00072959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $313.87 or 0.00563139 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

About HAPI

HAPI’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,800 coins. HAPI’s official Twitter account is @i_am_hapi_one

HAPI Coin Trading

