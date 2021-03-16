Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 64.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research report on Monday. Finally, Acumen Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDIUF remained flat at $$23.05 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

