Harvard Management Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 927,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,406,000. salesforce.com accounts for 11.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.10% of salesforce.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.29. The stock had a trading volume of 220,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,193. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $196.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,546. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.23, for a total value of $929,789.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $15,016,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,734 shares of company stock worth $14,948,338. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

