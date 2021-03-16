Harvard Management Co. Inc. Sells 2,289 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 345.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 29,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, reaching $264.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,931. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $268.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

