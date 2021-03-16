Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Holdings Lowered by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.01% of Hasbro worth $129,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

HAS opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

