Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 764,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Hasbro worth $71,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $95,832,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,379,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,807,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,733,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 21.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,938,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,326,000 after purchasing an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.84. The stock had a trading volume of 10,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,254. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total value of $3,997,692.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.38.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

