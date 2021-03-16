Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,387,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,850 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.01% of Hasbro worth $129,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 42,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.07, for a total transaction of $3,997,692.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,435,409.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HAS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

