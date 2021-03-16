HashBX (HBX) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded up 223.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One HashBX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $8.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00049462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $367.93 or 0.00653249 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00070554 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00026007 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00035183 BTC.

About HashBX

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

Buying and Selling HashBX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

