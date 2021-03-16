Hashgard (GARD) Trading 31.6% Higher This Week

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 31.6% against the dollar. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $20.64 million and approximately $85,931.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00049853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $368.50 or 0.00666043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00071857 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00026310 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

Hashgard is a token. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,269,999,900 tokens. Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hashgard Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

