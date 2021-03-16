Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) PT Raised to $14.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the transportation company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 51.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.36. Hawaiian has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $29.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 37.81% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian will post -11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hawaiian by 182.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

