Hays (LON:HAS) Shares Gap Down to $157.20

Hays plc (LON:HAS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 157.20 ($2.05), but opened at GBX 151.20 ($1.98). Hays shares last traded at GBX 158.85 ($2.08), with a volume of 259,630 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 129 ($1.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 133.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.03.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

