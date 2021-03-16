Head-To-Head Analysis: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) & PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.9% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.3% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $38.61 million 2.62 $6.68 million N/A N/A PDL Community Bancorp $53.17 million 4.11 -$5.13 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDL Community Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sound Financial Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 18.19% 9.18% 0.92% PDL Community Bancorp -8.59% 1.67% 0.22%

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans comprising fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans, including new and used manufactured home loans, floating home loans, automobile loans, boat loans, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts; and commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory. It operates eight branches offices, including five branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, two branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and two loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle and Sequim. Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial and industrial business loans; consumer loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

