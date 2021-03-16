Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Update

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 26.7% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,799,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,100,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,400,000. 58.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSAQ stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.21. 9,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,902. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

