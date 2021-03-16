Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 251,841 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 228.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,841 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Chubb worth $55,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CB. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Chubb from $173.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $1,000,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,289,841.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,195 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $78.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.25. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $176.40.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

