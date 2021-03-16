Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 3,692,265 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 76,365.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,697,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692,265 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.30% of The Williams Companies worth $74,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 113,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,063 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,272 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $429,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 131,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 38,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Atlantic-Gulf, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Atlantic-Gulf segment comprises Transco, an interstate natural gas pipeline; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets.

