Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 516,000 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,509,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.16% of TC Energy worth $61,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 18,261 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 178,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,016 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.53.

TRP opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200 day moving average is $43.52. The stock has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6852 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is presently 81.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

