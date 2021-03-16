Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires New Stake in Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 865,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $58,800,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.76% of Eaton Vance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the fourth quarter valued at $103,254,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 19,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 12,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 1,168.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,848,000 after buying an additional 106,420 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton Vance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average is $61.77. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. Eaton Vance Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.59 and a 12 month high of $75.61.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.13 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 8.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Faust, Jr. sold 98,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.66, for a total value of $6,496,137.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.