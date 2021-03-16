Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,802 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.30% of Equity Residential worth $65,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Equity Residential by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 273,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 107,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after buying an additional 7,859 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $75.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $75.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.00 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. TheStreet upgraded Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.