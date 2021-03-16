Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 9,761.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,124 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $48,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $258.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.24.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $275.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.03 and a 12 month high of $276.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.43. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In related news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,457.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.