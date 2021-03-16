Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 216.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 202,588 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of AvalonBay Communities worth $47,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,878,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,222,021,000 after buying an additional 138,390 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $897,886,000 after buying an additional 1,133,244 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,448,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,780,000 after buying an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 943,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,834,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $193.42 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $195.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.06.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

