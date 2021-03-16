Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 1,335,100 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 90.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,803,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 1.46% of Radian Group worth $56,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Radian Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Radian Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the last quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,316,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RDN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

Radian Group stock opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $23.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

