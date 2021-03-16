Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 879,353 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 16,759.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 884,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 879,353 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.39% of Evergy worth $49,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVRG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,617.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.48 per share, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,271.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,673 shares of company stock worth $1,806,105. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.05%.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

