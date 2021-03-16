Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 99,342 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,687.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,039 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,342 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Change Path LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.77.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.07, for a total value of $277,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,303.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total transaction of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,515 shares of company stock valued at $52,971,092 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $447.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $469.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.70.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

