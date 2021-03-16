Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,747,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,388,000 after purchasing an additional 808,494 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 24,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 887,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 35,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of INDA opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

