Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 153.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,391 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $63,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $273.75 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $779.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.26, for a total value of $84,090.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $594,601.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,377,941 shares of company stock worth $366,856,116. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

